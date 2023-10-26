"Earlier, NMIMS was the only institute that admitted students via NMAT, however, over 50 B-schools accept NMAT now, including the top ones," says Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director – South Asia, Middle East & Africa, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). Here's what else he has to say.



NMAT is no longer a Plan C or D for students but has become the first preference. In this light, how has the exam evolved?

NMAT is definitely gaining popularity. And the reason for that is the changes introduced since GMAC acquired it from NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) in 2015, and opened it for other schools. Earlier, NMIMS was the only institute that admitted students via NMAT, however, over 50 B-Schools accept NMAT now, including the top ones. Some top schools like the Indian School of Business (ISB) also use this test for specific programmes.

GMAC got a positive response from the schools because NMAT provides them with unique serious-minded candidates. NMAT has become similar to the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) in approach, and is one of the most value-added exams, as it focuses on candidates' convenience. Some schools even offer scholarships based on NMAT scores.

Where do you see the exam when compared to the Common Admission Test (CAT)?

It wouldn't be fair to compare NMAT with CAT, as both exams are very different. Thousands of students compete for limited seats through CAT. It acts as an eliminating exam, serving the purpose of top IIMs. But NMAT is not about elimination; it helps schools get desirable candidates and helps candidates get into the B-School of their choice.

What kinds of job opportunities, apart from corporate ones, await students opting for NMAT?

We only help candidates to get into B-schools. Depending on their performance, they would be placed by the schools. NMAT is not meant for seeking jobs, however, it helps schools make an unbiased judgment in selecting candidates.



What are the important dates that students should keep in mind?

Registrations are ongoing; started on August 1. The last date to register is October 10. The exam will begin on October 10 and go on till December 19.



What is the eligibility criteria?

GMAC advises test takers to check the eligibility criteria prescribed by their desired school for their chosen courses before appearing for the NMAT.



Three tips that aspirants should follow:

1) You need to have a good study plan, with a well-defined timetable.



2) Practice with purpose. Work on your weak areas. The more you practice, the more confidence you gain, and the better your performance.



3) Time management is crucial. Attempting the maximum, preferably, all the questions in the given time frame should be aimed for.



What study materials would you recommend for the exam, if any?

Candidates can visit MBA.com — the official GMAC site for MBA, where a study plan, study guide, and preparation materials are available for NMAT. One free and two paid practice tests are also available there.



What is the exam duration and marking scheme?

Duration - 2 hours

Scoring process - Students are scored between 36-360 marks



What is the selection procedure, if any?

GMAC advises test takers to go to the website of their chosen school and get to know the selection process of their chosen courses. The selection process varies from school to school. Some conduct Group Discussions and Personal Interviews after NMAT.



How many exam centres are set up across India for NMAT?

This year, over 73 centres are available in India. Besides, students can take the test online. There is no difference between the online and offline tests. Students can also reapply for the exam within the set time frame.



Student Testimonial



Personally, I found the test to be moderately difficult, and that was to be expected, as it is an adaptive test like GMAT, and the questions were set to make sure that I don't mess up. I found the quantitative aptitude section to be a bit challenging, as it involved a wide range of topics. Others might find the section tricky, with questions that seem easy but lead to silly mistakes. Overall, the test was interesting and very different from other entrance tests. The preparation time was 85 days, which was a great advantage, as I could manage other exams within the time.



Raghav Gupta, First-year MBA, NMIMS Indore