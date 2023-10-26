Infosys Founder NR Narayana Murthy said youngsters should work for 70 hours a week if India wants to compete with economies that have made tremendous progress in the past two to three decades. He said in a 3one4 Capital’s podcast The Record. Ever since the podcast was telecast on YouTube today, October 26, the youngsters have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express their views.

Few of the reactions are:

@St_Brosephs: Youngsters should stop assigning any kind of value to such idiotic opinions.

@Vignesh1209: 1. I am not sure whether the statement is true. If yes, with due respect I don’t know whether he is talking with any sense

If we keep 5 days working, then an individual should work for atleast 14 hours a day to reach to 70 hr working.

2. Which means including travel approx an individual should spend atleast 15-16 a day for work alone and sleep just for 5 hrs to think about balance life Absolute Absurdity

This so called elite entrepreneur should stop giving too much of gyaan to the society

@ihumanhumanity: I think he should first be ready to pay youngsters who are already working for more then 70 hours a week

@kamalkumarBJD: When the world is shifting to 4 days a week work culture, @Infosys is talking about almost 7 days a week. As an employer, it always makes sense to extract more and more from employees but how about their mental health and family lives?

@mkgraiitr: I disagree. I believe that youth should work 40 hours a week or less. The young generation needs free time to focus on innovation. I am sure that even with this limitation, there will still be people who are willing to work more than 70 hours a week without any compulsion.