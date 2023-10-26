A Class II student Sinchana from the government higher primary school at Jodi Chikkanahalli Gollarahatti in Challakere taluk was admitted to the district hospital on Wednesday, October 25 after she suffered acid burns due to alleged negligence on the part of the headmaster, as stated on a report by The New Indian Express.

As per a few residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli, students were asked to clean the toilets at the school by the headmaster Rangaswamy. When Rangaswamy found one of the toilets not cleaned properly, he started cleaning it himself and sprinkled the acid cleaner on the floor. While sprinkling, a few drops of acid cleaner fell on Sinchana's back, who was standing there, they alleged.

Soon, the student developed blisters on her back and was rushed to the district hospital by a few people of Jodi Chikkanahalli. Sinchana was admitted to the burns ward, where she is recovering. The residents blamed the headmaster for the incident. Meanwhile, DDPI (Deputy Director of Public Instruction) K Ravishankar Reddy directed BEO (Block Education Officer) Nagabhushan to visit the girl at the hospital and submit a report on the incident.



The BEO told The New Indian Express that the residents have filed a complaint against the headmaster and an inquiry will be held into the incident. Speaking about the course of action, he said an action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry. The residents demanded that the headmaster be suspended and transferred from the school at the earliest, he added.



It is learnt that the headmaster is not on good terms with the residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli following an argument over some petty issues some time ago, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.