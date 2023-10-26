The Kolkata Police have filed a charge sheet against 12 accused in the ragging-related death case of a fresher at the Jadavpur University (JU) in August. Additionally, sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have also been slapped against the accused, considering that the deceased student had undergone mental and sexual harassment before the incident on August 10, according to the charge sheet, as stated in a report by IANS.



Further, it is learnt that the accused have also been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to abatement to suicide and ragging. The city police have informed a lower court in Kolkata, where the charge sheet was submitted, that a supplementary charge sheet might be placed by the investigating officials at a later date in case further findings surface during the course of the investigation.



Chargesheet

Sources said in the chargesheet that the investigating officials have detailed how the victim student was subjected to humiliation and harassment by the seniors, especially the 12 accused, since the time the deceased had shifted to the university's students’ hostel. Details of how the victim ultimately opted for the drastic step after being unable to bear the mental torture and harassment have also been included in the chargesheet. The 12 accused are present and former students of the university.



Meanwhile, JU authorities are yet to reach a conclusion with regard to implementing anti-ragging measures as outlined by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and mandated by the Supreme Court.



JU insiders admit that the failure to reach any conclusion was mainly because of the objections raised by a section of the students’ unions who objected to certain proposals from the university authorities, as stated in a report by IANS.