A Delhi University (DU) student was allegedly assaulted by a match made via Bumble application. Speaking on this, an officer said today, October 26 that the student was sexually assaulted by a person whom she had met on the dating app Bumble, as stated in a report by IANS.

As per police, a complaint was received from a girl stating that on January 17 this year, she started talking with one person on Bumble. "On October 18, he insisted she meet him late at night. Because it was late, she refused at first but agreed to meet at a local tea stall,” said a senior police official.



"After that, the accused took her to his residence at Basant Nagar, Delhi at about 3 am and allegedly made physical relation with her forcefully," said the officer. Further, the police said that a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Gulabi Bagh police station.



Sexual assault incidents

Irrespective of the field one is in, sexual assault incidents have been on a constant rise. To recall, recently a student from The English Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad was assaulted allegedly for being at the forefront of a protest.