On October 25, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that all government schools of the state established before Independence will be declared as Heritage Schools and given special attention for infrastructure development along with a museum within the premises. This decision was made in response to a request by organisers of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the Government Secondary School, Balek near Pasighat, for declaring the school as a Heritage School, as stated in a report by ANI.



Established as a Lower Primary School in 1946, the Government Secondary School, Balek, is celebrating its Platinum Jubilee, which was declared open by the Chief Minister on Wednesday, October 25. "This is one of the best requests that I have come across. Not only this school but all pre-Independence government schools in the state will be declared as Heritage Schools with a museum showcasing its rich history," he said.



To another request, Khandu directed the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) of East Siang to submit a formal proposal to the government to expedite the process of upgrading the school to a higher secondary school. "This is a historic occasion. The school's journey of 75 years is a big milestone given the fact that Arunachal Pradesh was born as a union territory in 1972 and became a full-fledged state only in 1987," Khandu observed.



Hailing the school for producing many luminaries in its long journey of 75 years, he paid rich tributes to those who have passed away and congratulated those who are serving in various capacities and those who have retired. Khandu said that from three to four schools established before Independence, Arunachal Pradesh today has more than 3,000 government schools across the state. "We have faced immense challenges, particularly in the education sector but we have kept our progress steadfast," he said. He, however, emphasised, "quality rather than quantity", as stated in a report by ANI.



"We have focused more on establishing schools after schools without keeping an eye on the quality of education being imparted in these schools," he pointed. Further, referring to the three-day Platinum Jubilee celebration, Khandu urged the alumni of the school to raise the topic of quality education in their discussions.



"Alumni of this school, who have gathered here for the three-day celebration, are well-educated and knowledgeable persons with vast experiences. Please discuss how we can improve the quality of education in government schools and pass on your suggestions to the government," he appealed, as stated in a report by ANI.