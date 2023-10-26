The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is working towards introducing an entrepreneurship training module designed by Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia for government school students.

Speaking on this, the School Education Principal Secretary, Praveen Prakash, met Bhatia on October 25 and deliberated on creating awareness of business principles among school students at an early stage, as stated in a report by PTI.



"Entrepreneurship course tailored for students in grades nine to 12 developed by Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia is to be made available in state government schools," said Prakash in a release.



Further, the Principal Secretary also met with Spanish and German Embassies' officials to develop an Artificial Intelligence-generated digital teacher to teach German and Spanish languages to government school children.



Additionally, he also observed that the state government is heading towards swiftly introducing the International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools, as stated in a report by PTI. For this, Praveen Prakash said he had a fruitful meeting with the global IB delegation comprising Balkrishna, India in charge of International Baccalaureate (IB); Amy Parker, director of marketing and communication; Bannayan, global director for business development and the senior officers from the AP school education department, as stated in reports online.

In this regard, the principal secretary said, "We discussed the roadmap for IB-AP Joint certification for the Class X and XII project. Along with changes in the syllabus, the state government is exploring the possibilities of undertaking other innovative programmes in government schools."