UK-based Loughborough University has announced the rebranding of its business school, with an aim to become the first-choice B-school for people and organisations. Its School of Business and Economics is now known as Loughborough Business School.

According to a press release by the varsity, it is renowned globally for its sports teaching and student experience. It is the very university that was also the training ground for India’s Olympic Javelin Champion Neeraj Chopra in 2023.

As such, Sarah Bostock, Associate Director of Marketing and Advancement at Loughborough University, said that the varsity identifies India as a “strategic priority country” in line with its vision to "progress with purpose".

Also, this year, the varsity enrolled its highest-ever intake of over 700 Indian students, totalling 900 Indian students on its campus at present, split across UG and PG programmes. In India, Loughborough University has well-established links with several IITs, including Bombay, Delhi, Roorkee and Madras, and emerging links with institutions such as Anna University, Chennai and Symbiosis International University.

To further enhance their strategy for India, Bostock said that they have appointed two special regional envoys from their senior academic community, Professor Bala Vaidhyanathan and Dr Kirti Ruikar. ”India is currently our second-largest international grouping and the largest for postgraduate-taught students. We will strive to deliver accelerated learning and professional development opportunities for prospective students and partners," she added.