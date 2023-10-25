One of the nation's prestigious private business schools with dual campuses in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Mohali, Punjab, has garnered considerable acclaim is the Indian School of Business or ISB which has garnered considerable acclaim. EdexLive had the exclusive opportunity to speak with Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean - Academic Programmes at ISB, Hyderabad, to gain more insights into the institute and its management programmes.

How is ISB advancing the field of management education in the country?

There are two aspects of management education. One is knowledge creation and the other is knowledge dissemination. This is part of ISB’s vision and it continues to make substantial contributions to both.

On the knowledge creation part, ISB’s faculty continue to publish in peer-reviewed top-tier journals at a global level. The other aspect of knowledge creation is working with various parts of the government to help them solve various issues that they may be facing, which is also something ISB’s faculty and research centres and institutes continue to work on.

On the knowledge dissemination part, beyond offering various academic programmes, ISB is working with various parts of the government to help them in capacity building. It also works with corporates in offering them various training programmes for their executives at various levels.

Can you highlight any unique features of ISB management programmes that distinguish them from other business schools in India, especially the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)?

One of the unique features of ISB’s programmes is its faculty’s ability to bring their research to the classroom. This is helped by the fact that they are actively involved in working on various cutting-edge issues.

In your view, do students actively choose ISB over IIMs, and if so, why?

Related to the previous question, it is the quality of ISB’s faculty that attracts students to ISB. The faculty’s ability to bring their research into the classroom. Another is the diversity of the cohort, which leads to a diversity of perspectives and learning both inside and outside the classroom.