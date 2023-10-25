A 20-year-old student hung himself from the ceiling fan of his native home in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for IIT in Rajasthan's Kota.

Police on Tuesday, October 24, informed that the victim has been identified as Roshan Varma. It is being believed that he took the extreme step due to health issues, as per a report by PTI.

After completing Class XII, Roshan was preparing for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exam. He had come home during the holidays. According to the police, he was sleeping with his family members on the verandah of his house in Devki Chhapra village on Monday night, October 23. At some point in the night, he went to his room and hanged himself from the fan using a towel.



His family came to know about the incident only the next morning. According to the family, Roshan had been suffering from a severe headache for the last few days and was getting his treatment.

"It is believed that he committed suicide because of it," said Station House Officer (SHO) Dharam Veer Singh. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added, as per PTI.

Roshan's suicide adds to the increasing number of student suicides in India. In Kota alone, about 25 students took the extreme step in the last few months.