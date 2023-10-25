There are many who aspire to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), after all, they are prestigious institutions offering the best courses when it comes to MBA and management.

How does one aim for them? What is the best advice for cracking the Common Admission Test (CAT)? Let's hear it from them directly.

It is very essential for them to come with an open mind and appreciate that the future of their business will depend entirely on the quality of their actions in the present. The first step for them is to be conscious of an old mindset that they are carrying in their head about business as usual. Yet we can see that business as usual does not work anymore, just as the business school as usual does not work for me anymore. That is the old normal. The new normal post the pandemic is not sitting there like a target you have to hit. The new normal is what you create through your karma— your thoughtful and conscious action.

Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode





When it comes to academic excellence, it's important to prepare thoroughly for standardised tests like CAT. But it's not just about scores. It's also about demonstrating your genuine passion for learning and your knack for critical thinking. Therefore, it's essential to build a well-rounded profile. Get involved in extracurricular activities, step up into leadership roles, and seize opportunities for community engagement or internships. Not only will this make your application shine, but it'll also be a massive boost to your personal growth. Preparing for interviews is also a must. They're not just hurdles to cross; they're chances to enhance your communication and presentation skills. An important piece of advice I would offer to prospective students considering admission to any Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is to pursue this path because it aligns with their personal aspirations, not simply because it appears to be a popular choice. It's crucial to ensure that your journey toward joining an IIM is a deliberate part of your envisioned path. When you have a clear and well-defined vision for your academic and professional future, your decisions and efforts naturally fall into place.

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan, IIM Bangalore: India is today advancing on many fronts. The country needs people with a wide range of skills and capabilities. There is enough space for everyone’s interests and passions. What you need to succeed is to have confidence in yourself and strive for excellence in whatever you do. You have to play to your strengths and interests. It is difficult to be outstanding in a field chosen by someone else. Articulate your interests clearly. Demonstrate your competence to dispel others’ doubts. Keep fit always.

Dr Mahadeo Jaiswal, IIM Sambalpur: One piece of advice I offer to students is to come prepared with ideas rather than just seeking high-paying jobs. Focus on deriving profound insights not only from classroom education but also from personal experiences and self-reflection.