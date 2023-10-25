After the tragic developments at The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), pertaining to the sexual assault of a student and the allegations regarding a cancelled discussion on Palestine, the students have brought out a fact-check report, in which they have countered the varsity administration's claims against them. Notably, FIRs have been registered against 11 students after they allegedly held a protest at the proctor's residence last week.

In their fact-check report, the EFLU Students' Collective have countered six allegations levelled against them by Proctor T Samson.

Allegation 1: The discussion on Palestine was arranged by a group called the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), to spread communal disharmony, by sharing posters and pamphlets.



Students' counter: The sexual harassment is totally unrelated to the planned discussion and diverts attention from the issue. Also, the discussion was completely academic in nature, and the posters were meant for a better understanding.





Allegation 2: The students gheraoed the proctor's house, staged a demonstration there, and insulted university officials.

Student's counter: The protest started at 5 am, six hours after the sexual harassment incident. The proctor was already out of his residence at the time, and the students only asked him not to leave the gathering in order to have a proper discussion with him over the matter.





Allegation 3: The proctor was made to sit on a chair, surrounded by female students, who did not let him use the washroom or call higher authorities.



Students' counter: Considering his diabetic condition, the students provided him with a chair. He was allowed to move freely and the students themselves requested him to call the higher authorities. The presence of female students was because the protest was being led by them.





Allegation 4: The students demanded that he call a professor and assistant professor to the spot and immediately calmed down after they came. They also demanded that the video of the assault would be shown only to the professors, and no one else be present.



Students' counter: The victim was comfortable conversing with the two female faculty members, Assistant Professor BS Sherin and Professor Ipshita Chandra, thus they were asked to come and watch the video.





Allegation 5: The students' action was the "most horrendous" incident in the proctor's experience, and it was aimed at "destabilising" the university administration and bringing disrepute to it.



Students' counter: Despite the proctor's experience, he failed to perceive the gravity of the situation, and his allegations are aimed at covering up for institutional lapses.





Allegation 6: The students' demand for the VC's registration is aimed at disrupting the administration.



Students' counter: The administration is insensitive to the students' needs. And due to this, they are demanding the VC's resignation, as well as that of the proctorial board.