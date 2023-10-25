The Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT), has collaborated with Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) and global conglomerate HCL to develop youth football in the NCR. Called Delhi Future Stars, the initiative aims to provide young footballers with a platform to showcase their talent and improve their skills.

Himanshu Gupta, Director of Education, Government of NCT, attended the inauguration of the programme as chief guest. Delhi Future Stars aims to revolutionise three major leagues, including the Delhi Youth League, the Delhi School League, and the Delhi Grassroots League, to create opportunities, as per a press release by DoE.

The league will begin on October 30 and will feature over 6,500 players and over 400 football teams from Delhi NCR. An audience of over 10 lakh people, including parents, schools and academies are expected to attend. The matches will be held at 35 venues across Delhi NCR.

“Recognising that sports are indispensable for cultivating physical fitness, teamwork, discipline, and resilience, the government has committed itself to creating a holistic environment where students can flourish athletically and academically," said Himanshu Gupta, speaking on the occasion.

Shikhar Malhotra, Director, HCL Corporation, added, “We believe that in order to create a great sporting environment, it is essential to establish a centre of excellence and make significant investments at the grassroots level... The Delhi Future Stars stands as a testament to our commitment to prepare the young talents of India for global sporting events. With a meticulously structured schedule spanning over a generous 4-month period, the league promises extensive exposure and high-quality competition."