A college student was raped on Sunday, October 22, and a 25-year-old man has been arrested for the same, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Identified as A Ajithkumar, the 25-year-old hails from Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and has been working in a private company in Chennai, informed the police, as stated in the report by The New Indian Express. He was staying with his friend at a rented apartment located in Maduravoyal.

The victim, who is a 19-year-old college student, is from Erode and was in Chennai for her visa application process. The victim and her friend were staying with Ajithkumar as they were introduced via a mutual friend, informed the police, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

On the night of Saturday, October 21, the trio drank. "The victim told us that Ajithkumar misbehaved with her and raped her under the influence of alcohol after her friend had gone to sleep," said the police.

On the basis of the victim's complaint, a case was registered by Maduravoyal All Women Police on Sunday, October 22 and on Monday, October 23, Ajithkumar was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 342 (wrongful confinement) and 376 (rape).