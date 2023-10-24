At Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College, Meerut, three junior doctors allegedly assaulted the relatives of a boy who was brought to the hospital for treatment. They were also suspended after being booked by the police, stated a report in PTI.

The incident happened on the night of Monday, October 23, after Kunal, a five-year-old child, was brought to the hospital with an injured hand. Circle Officer Arvind Kumar told PTI, quoting the police complaint, that four to five junior doctors thrashed the patient.

According to the complaint, the child was crying as he was in pain so the relatives asked the doctors to give him "proper treatment".

This angered the doctors, an argument ensued following which, the family members, including women, were thrashed.

Kumar said the incident is being investigated and a case under sections 147(rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified doctors based on the complaint filed by the family members.

As per Dr RC Gupta, Principal, LLRM College, the child injured his thumb and doctors were taking pictures of the thumb to understand the depth of the wound.

Taking cognizance of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media, three junior doctors have been suspended and an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the incident, Gupta said.