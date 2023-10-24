Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Telangana, K Kavitha, will be speaking at the Oxford University in London on October 30. She will be delivering a keynote lecture on the schemes undertaken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in Telangana and the progress made in various fields, stated a report in PTI.

"CM KCR led Telangana government's programmes have gained international recognition. Oxford University has acknowledged Telangana's rapid progress in India. This recognition comes as a result of the various initiatives undertaken by the state government," said a release from Kavitha's office in Hyderabad.

The statement also informed that several programmes launched by the chief minister have attracted Oxford University's attention. K Kavitha MLC is from the ruling part in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The progress achieved in the fields of healthcare and education, facilitated by the state government, will be highlighted by Kavitha during her address at the university, the release added.

When the MLC visited London as part of the Bridge India initiative, she spoke to students from various colleges about Telangana's development. In particular, they were informed about the strides made in the agricultural sector, including the provision of Rythu Bandhu (investment support) to farmers, and the 24-hour free electricity supply.