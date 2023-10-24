Briefly, about 200 students were detained on Monday, October 23, as they were trying to hold a protest near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi supporting Palestine, officials informed.

Several students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia (JNI) and Delhi University (DU) had come together near the Taj Mansingh Hotel to be a part of the protest, stated a report in PTI.

At Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, police had set up barricades to stop the students from getting to the embassy. Since the group did not have permission to conduct the protest, as the students started to proceed towards the embassy, they were detailed, informed an official from the police. The officer also added, "No one was allowed to violate law and order".

"Nearly 200 students were detained during the protest as they were trying to go in front of the embassy. They were taken to different police stations and later released," said the police officer.



A student from the student group, Disha Chattra Sangathan, said, "How can the Indian government support Palestine while continuing to trade with Israel."

Students alleged that they were manhandled by the police and the latter denied the charge.



Here are the student groups, members of which, were protesting:

All India Students Association (AISA)

Disha Chhatra Sangathan

Student Federation of India (SFI)

Democratic Front of India (DSF)

During the police action, students sustained injuries, claimed Aishe Ghosh, President, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU). She also claimed that before the protest could even begin, several demonstrators were detained.

"They were brutally picked up right from the metro stations and their vehicles," Aishe Ghosh said in a statement.

The student demonstrators raised slogans demanding justice for Palestine when police tried to disperse them. "This protest was just about showing solidarity with Palestinians," said a protestor.