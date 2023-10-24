A student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur was found dead inside his hostel room on Monday, October 23, and the reason is being attributed to an overdose of drugs, it was informed by the police, as stated in a report by PTI. The student was pursuing his first year of MTech.

A case of culpable homicide was registered under section 304 of IPC in connection to the death, it was informed by Aakriti Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur.

Drugs discovered during raids

For allegedly supplying a kind of heroin on campus called 'chitta', three NIT students and a fourth pursuing BEd have been arrested by the police. The four have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Sharma said.

Several students, about a dozen of them, who are residing in the hostel were questioned by the police and raids resulted in the recovery of drugs in various quantities. These raids were also conducted in the girls' hostel.

A team from Mandi stated that the consumption of some intoxicant was the reason behind the student's death.

Amidst ongoing fest

It may be noted that Hill Fair, the NIT's annual festival, was ongoing for the last three days and it is amidst this that the news of the death came to light. As per the police, several students were dancing to the DJ on campus late into the night of Sunday, October 22.

At about 4 am, the student received a call on his phone and was later found dead in his room.

It was informed by the spokesperson of the institute that when the deceased's friends went to wake him up for breakfast, it was then that he was found dead. When a health team with the police came, the student was declared dead.

The father of the deceased student questioned the security arrangements of the NIT and asked how drugs made their way into the campus.



The NIT director did not respond to phone calls made by PTI.