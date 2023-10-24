One day after an MTech student of the National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh was found dead in his hostel room, another NIT student was arrested today, October 24, as Charas was seized from his possession, police said. It is allegedly suspected that the deceased student died due to an overdose of drugs, stated a report in PTI.

On Monday, October 23, the police arrested four students, including a person pursuing BEd, for allegedly distributing 'Chitta,' a form of adulterated heroin, on campus.

The police probing the death case on Tuesday arrested a BTech third-year student, a resident of Tendua Makhi area of Uttar Pradesh, after 69.38 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession.

The accused has been booked under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) which lays out the punishment for the production, manufacture, sale, purchase, import and inter-state export of cannabis, Superintendent of Police (SP), Hamirpur, Akriti Sharma said.

During checking, the police also found 42.96 grams of Charas hidden in a bush near the Vindhyachal hostel of the NIT on Tuesday.

The SP said that the police were apprehending more suspects allegedly engaged in drug peddling on the NIT campus and appealed to the people to report to the police if they suspected anyone of indulging in such illegal activities.

The four accused were booked under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigations by the police and forensic team from Mandi had attributed the death of the student to the consumption of some intoxicant.

The father of the student had questioned how drugs made their way inside the campus.