Prof Sarang Deo, Professor of Operations Management; Deputy Dean of Faculty and Research, Indian School of Business (ISB) has been appointed to the Strategic and Technical Advisory Group (STAG) for Tuberculosis by the World Health Organization (WHO). Prof Deo is also the Executive Director of Max Institute of Healthcare Management at ISB, stated a press release put out by ISB.

The mission of STAG-TB is to put an end to the tuberculosis epidemic by offering state-of-the-art scientific and technical guidance to WHO. Prof Deo is known for his research in the private sector engagement models for TB control and eradication. He has worked with global organisations and partners to understand some of the critical gaps in tuberculosis care and management in India and how they can be plugged.

Prof Deo said, “The Indian government is committed to eliminating TB by the year 2025 and the constitution of STAG-TB will add increased impetus to the global concerted efforts. My appointment comes at a crucial time in the global fight against the disease. I hope to bring in insights from my and others' research on private sector engagement and health system design to the discussions of the STAG.”

Prof Deo will be a part of a 15-member group of global experts who will provide WHO's Director-General with an independent evaluation of the strategic, scientific, and technical aspects of the organisation’s work on eradicating TB.