In the midst of all the joyous celebrations for Durga Puja at Moran in Assam's Dibrugarh district, a tragic accident claimed the life of a young girl, officials informed today, Tuesday, October 24, as stated in a report by IANS.

An 11-year-old, Rashmita Guar, died on Monday, October 23, after she was hit by a police vehicle when she was travelling with her mother to attend Durga Puja in a pandal in her locality in the Northeastern state.

It is also learned that the police car in question, which was allegedly on duty to provide security and traffic control during the festivities of Durga Puja, struck the 11-year-old child and knocked her to the ground at a relatively high speed.

The girl was immediately rushed to the Dibrugarh Medical College and Hospital, however, she succumbed to her injuries and passed away, according to the IANS report.

The family members have claimed that the police vehicle was used by Anup Gayan, who is in-charge of Bamunbari police station in Dibrugarh district. The family members have lodged a police complaint against the accused officer as well.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer informed that they have been investigating the matter thoroughly, stated the IANS report.