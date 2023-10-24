Ajay Goel, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), BYJU'S, the educational technology company, resigned after concluding the audit process for the financial year 2022. Goel will be going back to Vedanta, BYJU'S informed in a statement.

Meanwhile, President (Finance) Nitin Golani has been bestowed with the role of India Chief Finance Officer (CFO) to handle the finance function of BYJU'S. Industry veteran Pradip Kanakia has been brought on board as the senior advisor of the EdTech platform, stated a report in PTI.

"I thank the founders and colleagues at BYJU'S for helping me assemble the FY'22 audit in three months. I appreciate the support received during a short but impactful stint at BYJU'S," Goel said.

He will transition after completing the formalities of the financial year (FY) 2022 audit, the statement said.

The company is awaiting certain approvals to file its long-pending financial results for FY2022.

About three key investor board members stepped down in June and its auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells, the biggest audit firm, exited in the same month due to the delay in the filing of FY22 financial results. The EdTech firm has been witnessing a turbulent year since the beginning of 2022 layoffs, Enforcement Directorate searches, valuation cuts by investors and a legal battle with lenders over $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.