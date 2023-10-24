The process to appoint the vice-chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University has commenced in between the protests being carried out by teachers and students regarding the delay in VC's appointment, stated a report in PTI.

Dated October 23, Monday, a circular was issued by Imran, Registrar, Aligarh Muslim University, regarding a special meeting of the executive council which has been called for on October 30. They will be forming a panel of five to select the VC.

Next, on November 6, the university court will congregate to meet the three names selected from the panel. Then, the names will be forwarded to the visitor who will appoint the VC among them, the statement said.

In more news from the university, Obaid Ahmad Siddique, Secretary, AMU Teachers Association wrote to Prof Mohammad Gulrez, acting VC, seeking his "immediate resignation" for allegedly trying to delay the appointment process and "trying to tamper with membership of the executive council for influencing the selection process".

Weeks before his tenure ended, the then Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor resigned and from April, Professor Gulrez has been serving as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Tariq Mansoor had been nominated to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

Students, teachers and alumni have been protesting against the delay in the appointment of full-time VC.