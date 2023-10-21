The International Relations Office of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee recently organised a workshop at the institute's Greater Noida Center (GNEC). The Indo-German Partnership Workshop aimed to enhance scientific cooperation, application- oriented ideas, innovation, and fortify the bonds between Indian and German institutions.



The event, which had two distinct sessions, had the theme: Bridging Horizons: Indo-German Scientific Collaboration at IIT Roorkee. The first session, titled German Excellence: Unveiling Scientific Opportunities, served as a platform to showcase the endeavours, projects, research domains, and plans of various German stakeholders, universities, and funding agencies, according to a press release from the institute.



The second session titled IIT Roorkee — Forging Pathways to Strengthen Cooperation, highlighted the institute's research capabilities, infrastructure, and areas of expertise. It emphasised IIT Roorkee’s strength to bring forth scientific collaboration, resources, and support for building partnerships between Indian and German institutions.



At the workshop, IIT Roorkee was represented by Prof Vimal Chandra Srivastava (Dean, International Relations), Prof Akshay Dvivedi (Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy), Prof P Arumgam (Department of Physics), and Prof Ankit Agrawal (DAAD Research Ambassador). Dr SK Varshney, Adviser and Head of International Cooperation, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India, was also present at the event.

"The exchange of students and young researchers between India and Germany has increased by leaps and bounds over the past years. Both countries have recently launched a new initiative on the Indo-German Research Training Group (IRTG) to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries. Science and technology cooperation is one of the strategic pillars between the two countries," Dr Varshney remarked.