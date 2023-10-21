Students at an exam centre | Image for representational purpose only | (Pic: Express)

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) extended the registration deadline yet again for its December 2023 Term-End Examination (TEE). And on October 22, Sunday, this new deadline is expiring. So, candidates who wish to register without a late fee are asked to hurry.

The registration has to be done online. Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website — ignou.ac.in

2. Scroll down the home page to the Alerts section and click on the online application for the Term-End examination 2023 for ODL/Online courses 2023 link

3. Scroll down again and click the proceed to fill the application form link

4. Fill the necessary details and submit the form

5. Upload the required documents

6. Pay the application fee

7. Take a printout of the completed application form after the payment has been made, for future references

Earlier, the registration deadline was set for October 15. The next day, “The last date for submission of Online Examination Form for the Term-end Examination, December, 2023 without late fee has been extended till 22nd October 2023 for ODL (Open Distance Learning) and OL (Online) Programmes,” an IGNOU statement said.

Candidates must note that October 22 is only the registration deadline. They can fill out the application form till 6 pm on November 5. IGNOU's December 2023 TEE is scheduled to be held on January 5, 2024.