T Samson, Proctor of English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, has lodged complaints against a group of 11 students with the Osmania police. Allegedly, the student group, along with 200 other students went to his residence inside the campus and surrounded him. Samson claims to have undergone psychological trauma.

The incident occurred after the EFLU administration disallowed a discussion on Palestine, planned by the said student group, to be held on the campus earlier this week. Samson has lodged cases against the group, which has an allegedly overt communal background as it belongs to the Muslim Student Federation (MSF) Party, for unlawful assembly. The proctor stated in his complaint that the students made him sit in a chair surrounded by female students who allegedly did not even allow him to use the washroom, drink water, or call the higher authorities, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

He also stated that the MSF group's wish to conduct a programme on the university campus on Palestine clearly portrayed their intentions, which was to arouse communal feeling and to create disharmony among the students by sharing posters, pamphlets or handbills of an objectionable nature. He added that the students used abusive defamatory, derogatory, and intimidatory language against him, as well as the registrar, deputy proctors and even the VC.

Among the names mentioned in the FIR are seven students from postgraduation, three students from graduation and one PhD student. They are charged under Sections 153, 143, 153 a, r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant added that the main group of eleven students made Samson call a professor and an associate professor to come to the campus, and only after their arrival did the agitating students calm down.

Samson claimed that the manner in which the students forced him to call the professor and associate professor sounded highly dubious. He added that in his three decades of teaching experience, this was the most horrendous incident that he had faced with the students of EFLU, and claimed it was an act to destabilise the university administration. A police probe into the incident is on, as per The New Indian Express.