Two weeks after the Lieutenant Governor ordered the termination of seven Delhi government school teachers for allegedly using forged documents and seeking CBI inquiry into their appointments, two principals resigned in the last three days, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This came to light when the Delhi High Court on October 18 issued notices to as many as 19 school principals over submitting fake documents. These principals have been given 20 days time to prove their qualification documents.

On October 18, the government of Delhi issued an order approving the resignation of one principal of the GSBV Khajoori Khas, Delhi, Surender Singh, with immediate effect. Surender Singh was still left with 18 years of service.

One of the sources in the Delhi Education department said that Surender Singh's BEd degree was considered to be fake and fearing punishment and CBI inquiry, he himself resigned without giving any reasons to the administration.

However, talking to The New Indian Express, Surender Singh said, "I had some family issues due to which I had to submit my resignation. I have no links with the recent notices being issued to the principals. I was not in the OBC or the EWS category but in the general category."

Another Principal, Abhishek Arya, from Jasola Village in South East Delhi, also resigned from the post. This came to light when the Delhi Education Department forwarded the vigilance status reports of 10 principals and vice-principals of Delhi government schools.

On September 30, a petition was filed in Delhi High Court alleging that at least 35 newly recruited principals in Delhi government schools had secured the job fraudulently. It also stated that most of them availed via EWS reservation despite having an annual family income of over Rs 8 lakh.

"Due to the erroneous and wrong selection, a number of deserving candidates has been rejected, resulting in a violation of Article 16 of the Constitution. These candidates are for probation period and withdrawing more than Rs 1.75 lakh (monthly) salary and if they get permanent, the procedure for investigation will become more complex," the plea had stated.

Following this, it was found out by the LG office that a few teachers had submitted fake experience certificates. The forged experience certificate was crucial in securing the job as each year of experience granted one extra mark to the candidate. Accordingly, the LG allowed the director of Vigilance to file a complaint with the CBI for registration of a criminal case into the matter.