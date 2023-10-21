All India Milli Council, an organisation working for the uplift of the Muslim community, will be holding a two-day executive committee meeting in the city from today, Saturday, October 21, to launch a Youth Council and Cent per cent literacy mission among the community members by 2050, stated a report The New Indian Express.

According to the National Assistant Secretary of the council, Sulaiman Khan, the community, with help from intellectuals, philanthropists, political leaders, scholars, retired bureaucrats and others has come up with guidelines like nurturing legal experts, mass media experts, civil servants, experts in the field of micro and nanotechnology, and also focus on creating academic institutions to empower the community and make them powerful assets in nation building.

Syed Shaffiulla, Karnataka State Secretary, All India Milli Council, stated that as part of the Council's 'Mission 2050' to ensure cent per cent literacy in the community — that is, there should be graduates in every family — the council has already started working in slums and areas dominated by the minority community, and is helping Muslim children in madrasas and Urdu schools to hone English speaking skills to gain confidence.

"We have established 'Mohalla Taleem' (area coaching) centres in some areas of Bengaluru. Apart from this, children are involved in plantation drives, literary competitions and are encouraged to take part in sports and extracurricular activities. All this is part of 'Mission 2050'," said Shafiulla.