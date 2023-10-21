After a video of a cultural festival held at ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in which a student was asked to get down from the stage for greeting the audience with "Jai Shree Ram" went viral on social media, the college took immediate action. Two faculty members, one who had called the student down from the stage, and another who claimed the greeting was "nonsense", have now been suspended.



The video of the festival went viral yesterday, October 20. Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director, ABES College, in a fresh video today, October 21, which is also going viral, shared that a high-level committee was constituted by the college to investigate the matter and submit its recommendations within 24 hours.



"The recommendations have come. Based on that, the main persons involved in the incident are being suspended from the college for their inappropriate behaviour," Singh is heard saying in the video clip. According to news reports, faculty members Mamata Mamata Gautam and Shweta Sharma, have been suspended.

Netizens seem to be pleased with the college's action. "Big thanks to those who raised their voices. Power of social media," tweeted a resident from New Delhi, who shared Singh's video. Previously, the Hindu Raksha Dal had planned a protest against the faculty member who asked the student to get down from the stage, as mentioned in a report by India TV.

Additionally, a police official informed that they were investigating the matter. No action will be taken against the student in this regard, the college authority has clarified, as per the report.

