An incident of sexual harassment on the campus of The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) came to light on Thursday, October 19.

As stated in a report by The New Indian Express, a first-year MA student was sexually and physically assaulted by two unidentified men near the old health centre. She was discovered unconscious by two fellow female students.

This happened just days after students were protesting for the reconstitution of the Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) Committee on campus. In a statement to the media, the survivor revealed that the two men targeted her saying, "We saw you at the forefront of the protest."

Students speak up

A student, on the condition of anonymity, shared, "The incident appeared to have taken place only a few metres away from the main security checkpost, despite the presence of CCTV cameras throughout the campus and a significant number of security personnel."

Students shared their concern that the survivor did not get the required assistance from the health centre of the university. "The centre lacked essential medical supplies. They merely provided her with an ice pack and did not even properly apply any ointment," a student informed.

It was alleged that the health centre staff failed to deal with the matter in a sensitive manner and discouraged any efforts to make the incident public. "They seemed to blame her for the crime, displaying a complete lack of empathy, and they have a reputation for protecting the university," shared a student.

Hostel Proctor Anna Mery failed to take any immediate action, it was reported.

"Not witnessed such a horrifying incident"

Though the incident happened at around 10 pm on Wednesday, October 18, the investigation did not begin until protests started at around 4 am the following morning. As the health centre failed to provide any proper treatment, the survivor was taken to a nearby hospital. "We have not witnessed such horrifying violence in places that are supposed to be safe," remarked one student.

A first-year student expressed how the female students on campus feel unsafe to step out alone. "We no longer feel safe going anywhere alone," she shared.

Protests continued, with students demanding the vice-chancellor's resignation, who is yet to visit the campus, as well as that of the hostel proctor and administrative personnel accused of negligence.