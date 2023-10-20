A video clip of a teacher and student from ABES Engineering College, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is going viral on social media. In the clip, the teacher is heard asking the student to get off the stage because he greeted the audience with "Jai Shree Ram".

The approximately 40-second video clip is of a student induction programme for the 2023-24 batch. A student is seen on the stage, who was probably going to perform. But after he greets the audience, and they respond to him, the teacher asks him to get down from the stage.

This leads to an argument between the teacher and student, in which the student says because many in the audience were uttering "Jai Shree Ram", he too did it. But the teacher argued that he had initiated it. She further stated that it was "a cultural programme" and made it clear that such behaviour was inappropriate for the event.

In a tweet accompanying the video, an X user from New Delhi writes, "Mamata Gautam, a teacher from ABES Engineering college in Ghaziabad expelled a student from the stage for greeting the audience with 'Jai Shree Ram'. The student was about to perform at the College Cultural Fest."

Subsequently, in another video, the teacher is seen on the stage advising students not to utter nonsense as slogans like the one uttered by the student has "no logic" in a cultural event. Many students in the audience, as well as netizens, have critisised the teacher for her actions.