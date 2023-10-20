The English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) Hyderabad is ensnared in turbulent times as the students are anguished by the dearth of safety and freedom within the academic space.



The recent news of a student's assault by two unrecognised men on the campus on October 18, at around 10 pm, has been condemned by the students as they allegedly claim that the victim was discovered unconscious with wounds all over her body.



Students of the university also claim that not only was the administration incapable of reinstating peace on campus but with no proper redressal of grievances, safety issues and attempts at silencing their dissent, the institute has crushed the sanctity that an educational institution in the country should uphold.



Creation of diversions

A PhD Scholar, and an active participant in student politics from EFLU, under the condition of anonymity, alleged, "Tactics are being used to suppress our voices. I have been targeted and have been accused of instigating protests in connection to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and so have other students. This is being done to digress from the main issue."



Students also allege that the New Academic Block (NAB) has been shut down and entry to the building is now restricted. They protested against this on October 18, as it limited mobilisation. The students also expressed their disappointment with a circular released that did not allow them to conduct any event, programme or activities without the prior permission and approval of the authorities.



"A chaotic situation ensued as the security guards tried to force the students out of NAB leading to commotion, with many students sustaining minor injuries," the scholar alleged.



The students, thereafter, were threatened with arrests by the Hyderabad Police, who entered the campus, on account of several complaints made like organising a protest concerning the Palestinian war, and not the actual reason, the shutting down of NAB, which was an act of misinformation that had been relayed to the police, alleged the scholar while sharing his opinion.



The students further alleged that the press release put out by the university on October 19 was another instance that showed how the administration has been unsuccessful in addressing a matter that needed immediate attention.



The press note begins by stating that the NAB was blocked due to the "inadmissibility to such programmes ... with an overtly communal background" referring to a "proposed discussion" on "Palestine: Perspectives on Literary Resistance" which was scheduled to be held at the NAB on October 18.



But a subsequent statement released by the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) Unit of EFLU, a recognised student body, cited that the police had entered the campus even before the start of the discussion and cited an election code violation but the organisation claimed it to be nothing but a "scholastic endeavor."



The statement by MSF further read, "Where is our space for free, democratic and scholarly discourse on campus?" and called such a move "stifling the intellectual exploration within campus environment."



Administrative Apathy

The administration's attempt to deviate from the issue of sexual assault and instead, turn the focus to a students' discussion on a global issue, and further, giving it a communal angle, can be termed ridiculous, says alumni of EFLU.



"The apathy of the administration is not new, and in the light of the recent incidents that unfurled, with the inaction, is certainly appalling," alleged the former student, who had also been a union member.



The alumni further adds that the EFLU's campus is comparatively small and has a 1:5 ratio of security guards to students, yet, there was a lapse in security and hence, the assault took place amidst strict supervision.



Another piece of information that was relayed by the PhD scholar was that despite 700 students signing the petition for the urgent reconstitution of the Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) Committee on campus, their demand was not met with immediate approval.



The student also added that the representatives to the Sexual Harassment Cell (a dormant committee) were not elected by the students but were allegedly nominated by the administration. "The selected representatives were not even aware of it until they found their names on the website," alleged the student.



Heightened Insensitivity?

"We saw you at the forefront of protest." These are the words that were yelled at the victim of the sexual assault that took place on the EFLU campus.



As per the PhD student, the administration was unsuccessful in deciphering the details of the footage as the spaces are particularly dark, CCTV cameras are absent from a few spots or they are dysfunctional. He also corroborates that female students have expressed their apprehension regarding their safety within the campus. "Why isn't the administration ensuring efficiency when it comes to the working of essentials such as street lamps that are needed to ensure maximum safety," asks the student.



"There are cameras to be found in each corner of the women's hostel but not in spaces where they need to be," says the EFLU alumni. She claims that the whole situation is now being diluted by the authorities by concocting false narratives, and she retains no faith in the investigation that the university officials would be carrying out.



Protests...

On October 19, evening, at around 5.30 pm, a posse of policemen had allegedly entered the EFLU campus and tried to halt the protests, said a Students' Federation of India (SFI) member of the university. The students said their only demand was that Vice-Chancellor E Suresh Kumar address the students' gathering, but the administrative officials who addressed them were Proctor T Samson and other members of the Proctorial Board.



The police had allegedly threatened the students and asked them to disperse immediately. Another student of the university alleged that the police purposefully tried to create an atmosphere of panic to set up a diversion for the vice-chancellor and the other members to leave the premises. "The students are traumatised and disturbed with what unfolded in these past two days," added the student.



According to a recent update from the PhD scholar, protests are to ensue in the university but they would not be a mass mobilisation due to the ongoing holidays.