The Supreme Court today, Friday, October 20, tagged a writ petition by former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar and activist Umar Khalid with other existing petitions that challenge the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid has been accused under this act after his alleged involvement in the February 2020 Delhi riots.

Earlier, on October 12, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of a bail application by Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Citing paucity of time, the division bench comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Datta adjourned the hearing in bail plea till November 1, as per a report by IANS.

Previously, Khalid's bail plea was adjourned twice, once in July and next in September. Along with the writ petition challenging the provisions of UAPA, Khalid has filed a special leave petition against the decision of the Delhi High Court to deny him bail last year. Notably, he had been granted an interim bail in December 2022 to attend his sister's marriage.

Khalid has been behind bars for more than three years in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. In January this year, he moved an application seeking access to a daily telephonic call facility. Based on it, the apex court issued a notice to Tihar jail authorities. A similar application moved by Sharjeel Imam, another accused in the case, is also pending before the court.