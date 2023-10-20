The All India Research Scholars' Association (AIRSA) has called all non-NET fellowship holders to unite via an online meeting to be held on Saturday, October 21. Scheduled at 6.30 pm, the meeting aims to discuss the problems faced by non-NET scholars and emphasise their rights.

"As we know, since 2006, the non-NET fellowship has remained stagnant at only 8000 Rs/month. Even though we discussed this matter with the UGC secretary in person on 18/07/2023, no initiative has been taken for the non-NET fellowship hike so far," reads a press release from AIRSA.

"The JRF fellowship has increased three times. However, non-NET fellows are getting less than laborers, while research scholars work day and night without any time bounds and contribute to the development of the country. This is a significant insult to higher degrees in the field of science," the association states further.

Notably, on October 16, the University Grants Commission (UGC) notified about a hike in the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF), Savitribai Jyotirao Phule fellowship for single girl child, and four kinds of post-doctoral fellowships. However, there was no mention of the non-NET fellowship in the notice.

Previously, AIRSA had held several protests over the irregular disbursement of fellowships as well.