The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur has completed the installation of a 500 kW solar plant on its campus, marking a milestone in its Sustainability@IIMU campaign. This initiative aligns with the institute's commitment to reduce its carbon footprint and promote renewable energy adoption.

The solar plant, set to cater to 30 per cent of the institute's energy needs, will generate approximately 2,500 units per day, totalling 7.30 lakh units annually. This energy production is expected to result in an estimated financial saving of 18 lakh per annum, which is a "testament to the economic viability of sustainable energy solutions", according to a press release. The solar plant will also offset an estimated 543 tons of carbon dioxide from the institute's overall carbon footprint annually.

In addition to the solar panel, IIM Udaipur has illuminated the campus by installing 200 solar street light poles along a 3.5 km stretch of its inner peripheral road. Furthering their commitment to sustainability, plans are underway to install an additional 100 solar light poles within the campus near the Sports Complex and other venues, in the near future, the release says.

"This initiative not only enhances safety and visibility on campus by reducing dark spots but also saves approximately 1.20 lakh electrical units per annum, translating to approximately Rs 11 lakh in financial savings," it adds.

Prof Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "Our vision at IIM Udaipur is rooted in sustainability and responsible growth. Installing the 500 kW solar plant and solar street light poles underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint while embracing renewable energy solutions. We believe this initiative will inspire our academic community and set an example for sustainable practices."