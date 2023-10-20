On October 19, Thursday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice through its Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB), addressing concerns about the continued conduct of UG MBBS Counselling by several states beyond the stipulated cut-off date of September 30, 2023.

"NMC underscores that the conduct of UG MBBS Counselling beyond the cut-off date violates the notice issued on 27.7.2023, setting the cut-off date as 30th September 2023," the notice reads.

The document emphasises that any admission or counselling beyond the cut-off date also contravenes the judgments passed by the Supreme Court on 18.01.2016. The notice also draws attention to the SC's order dated 09.01.2018, cautioning against extending the cut-off date and granting provisional admissions that circumvent court orders. Further, in a judgment dated 21.6.2019, the SC reinforced that vacant seats are not a justifiable reason to extend the cut-off date or grant admissions post the cut-off date.

Additionally, the amended Regulations (as of 23.01.2018) of the erstwhile Medical Council of India (MCI) states that no admission shall be granted after the last/cut-off date. Dr Aruna V Vanikar, President of UGMEB, asserts, "The sanctity of the admission process is crucial to maintaining the integrity of medical education. Adhering to prescribed schedules is a shared responsibility, and deviations undermine the principles set by the NMC and Hon'ble Supreme Court. We urge all stakeholders to comply with the set timelines to uphold the credibility of medical admissions."

The notice applies to both medical and as well as dental courses.