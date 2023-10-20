On October 19, Thursday the National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice stating that MBBS Undergraduate (UG) counselling conducted after September 30 stands invalid. The notice issued by the NMC read, "The National Medical Commission vide Public Notice dated 27.07.2023 has intimated to the stakeholders regarding the cut-off date for conducting the UG MBBS Counselling i.e. 30th September, 2023. Any admission or conduct of counselling beyond the cut-off date is in violation of the notice issued by NMC as well as in violation of the judgments passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court of India."

This notice comes after NMC became aware of counselling being conducted in several states even after the scheduled deadline ended. "It has come to the knowledge of the National Medical Commission about the conduct of UG MBBS Counselling (both through online and offline mode) by several States (such as State of Maharashtra; State of Bihar, State of West Bengal etc) beyond the cut-off date i.e. 30th September, 2023." As per reports, more than 500 students will be affected.

When EdexLive tried speaking to medical association representatives, here's what they had to share.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Chairman Dr Rohan Krishnan expressed, "It is very unfortunate that students who have got admission to various medical colleges are being asked to vacate their seats."

Similarly, Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) President Dr Aviral Mathur opines, "NMC was trying to be strict with the counselling. And this step has been taken to stop back-door entry and other such practices."

"Across many states and many colleges, the counselling sessions are being held with a difference of three to four months. This results in creating eligibility issues for the students who then urge for NEET postponement later," he said, adding that in order to avoid the call for NEET postponement, this step has been taken.

Counselling process

"One has to understand that counselling was conducted by state medical counselling statutory bodies and not private bodies. So I feel the counselling process was real, genuine and authentic," Rohan Krishnan says. Regarding who is at fault, he said, "For the past three to four years, UG counselling dates have been extended due to COVID-19 and the pandemic. As per the Supreme Court's order in 2016, NMC used to take permission and conduct the counselling."

"However, from a legal perspective, the state government should have taken permission from SC to conduct the counselling after the scheduled deadline. So both are at fault," he stressed.

Sharing similar thoughts, Aviral Mathur said, "While punishing the colleges in the state, students should not suffer. Students cannot be the victims of the poor counselling process run by a state." Further, he questions, "Why should students suffer when the state does not work in line with NMC?"

Sympathising with the students by stating, "It will be very sad for the students who have taken admissions and are removed in the later stage," Rohan Krishnan further said, "It is in poor taste for the state government to conduct counselling without keeping NMC and the SC in a loop."

"These are very normal proceedings which any medical activist will be aware of, like the Supreme Court guidelines and the dates," he adds.

What can be the solution?

Aviral Mathur is of the opinion that since the state government has been following the SC's order to conclude the counselling by September 30, the matter has to be discussed in court.

Rohan Krishnan suggests that the state government should collaborate with NMC, get permission from the apex court and conduct fresh counselling.