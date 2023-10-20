The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), on October 19, Thursday, issued a condolence message after a student died in an accident on the campus. The varsity has shown solidarity with the near and dear ones of the deceased, who belonged to the Centre of Russian Studies, under the School of Language Literature and Culture Studies (CRS, SLL&CS).



"On behalf of the JNU community, the JNU Administration offers its sincere heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr Anshu, a student of CRS, SLL&CS who died in a tragic motorcycle crash on the JNU campus on October 15, 2023. During this unfortunate incident, three students Mr Sachin Sharma (CPS, SSS - Centre for Political Studies, Centre for the Study of Social Systems), Mr Mrigank Yadav (CPS, SSS) and Mr Vishal (friend of Mr Anshu), were also injured during this tragic accident," the message states.

"We are relieved to hear that Mrigank Yadav has already been discharged from the hospital after receiving the necessary medical care. However, the condition of Mr Sachin and Vishal is reportedly still critical. The JNU community prays for their speedy recovery and reiterates its commitment to providing them with all the support and assistance they need in recovering from this traumatic condition," it adds.