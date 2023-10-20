The administration of The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad disallowed a discussion on "Palestine: Perspectives on Literary Resistance", proposed to be conducted on October 18, Wednesday. The programme was said to be planned at the New Academic Block of the university at 7 pm, by an organisation that has an overtly communal background, as informed by the university via a press release.

According to an official statement issued by EFLU in this regard on October 19, Thursday, the varsity maintains that such programmes are inadmissible on the campus. However, "The action of the university brought great displeasure to those who proposed to conduct the programme," EFLU admitted in the statement.

The statement came in the midst of a sexual harassment incident that took place in the university at 10 pm on October 18. A female student was allegedly sexually and physically assaulted by two unidentified individuals. Students have alleged that she was targetted for participating in a protest on October 16.

In the same statement, EFLU said that the varsity officials immediately responded to the incident and "have been actively taking the necessary steps including informing the police". Further, it went on to state that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university immediately acted upon the incident, “and is rendering all reasonable assistance to the person in the manner required, pursuant to such duties and functions to be initiated in such incidents, as per Rules.”