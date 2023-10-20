Education loan applications in India have been on the rise in recent years. In 2022-23, there were over 10 million education loan applications in the country. This is a significant increase from the 7.5 million applications received in 2020-21.

The state of Maharashtra has the highest number of education loan applications in India. In 2022-23, Maharashtra accounted for 17.5 per cent of all education loan applications in the country. This is followed by Karnataka (15.3 per cent), Tamil Nadu (14.7 per cent), Gujarat (13.6 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (10.5 per cent).

There are a few reasons why Maharashtra has the highest number of education loan applications.

First, Maharashtra is home to some of the best educational institutions in India, including the University of Mumbai, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Second, Maharashtra has a large population of young people and a high rate of urbanisation. Third, the government of Maharashtra offers a number of scholarships and financial aid programmes to students, which encourages them to pursue higher education.

Other states with a high number of education loan applications include Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. These states are also home to some of the best educational institutions in India and have a large population of young people.

The following table shows the top 10 Indian states with the highest number of education loan applications in 2022-23:

Maharashtra: 17.5 per cent

Karnataka: 15.3 per cent

Tamil Nadu: 14.7 per cent

Gujarat: 13.6 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 10.5 per cent

Andhra Pradesh: 9.3 per cent

Telangana: 8.5 per cent

West Bengal: 7.8 per cent

Madhya Pradesh: 7.5 per cent

Kerala: 7.2 per cent

It is important to note that the number of education loan applications is not the same as the number of students who are approved for education loans. Lenders typically have strict eligibility criteria for education loans, and they may also require students to provide collateral.

Education loans play an important role in enabling students from all walks of life to pursue higher education. In India, the cost of higher education can be prohibitive for many families. Education loans make it possible for students to finance their education and achieve their educational goals.