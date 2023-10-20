In the words of two passionate individuals, this is how you can open the doors to Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) by firstly, not giving up and then, going about it the smart way. Over to them.



My educational journey led me to various institutions, but it was at IIMs where I thrived, thanks to their unique approach that encourages the practical application of knowledge. Moreover, I've formed lasting friendships with individuals from whom I've learned immensely.

Beyond the mere confines of academia, IIMs have provided me with profound enrichment, fostering an environment where goal-oriented individuals thrive under pressure. This environment fosters rapid personal growth, teaching you how to present yourself effectively and negotiate skillfully.

Surrounded by high-achieving peers, the learning curve is steep. Among my most cherished memories at IIM Ahmedabad is my internship with SEVA, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), which exposed me to non-mainstream projects and a perspective beyond the corporate realm, into the social sector.

The IIM brand opens doors to a vast network and the privilege of mutual support. We have active social media groups where fellow alumni share their inspiring journeys. While driven by a shared pursuit of success, IIMs celebrate diversity, welcoming students from varied backgrounds, including engineers, doctors, and national-level athletes.

Richa Dwivedi Saklani, an IIM Ahmedabad graduate who runs a leading career and college guidance firm in Gurugram, Inomi Learning which uses self-discovery tools to help students from Class IX onwards discover and follow their passions



I hold an engineering degree and spent four years at PWC, but a non-technical career was always my aspiration. Pursuing CAT and gaining admission to an IIM seemed like a distant dream. The encouragement and success of my friends motivated me to take the plunge.

When it comes to my experience at IIM so far, I have to say it has been overwhelmingly positive. The curriculum introduces a range of new subjects that expand my knowledge base. IIM imparts not only the content of management but also practical skills crucial for real-world applications.

The fast-paced and demanding nature of the courses instils the ability to prioritise tasks and take ownership—a skill invaluable for leadership roles in large organisations. Furthermore, the presence of faculty members actively engaged in research provides valuable insights into market-relevant topics.

I can say for sure with the short experience I have had so far is that IIM students are not monolithic in their pursuits; they follow diverse paths, defining success on their terms. The freedom to choose one's path is liberating here unlike in UG courses, although it doesn't eliminate the pressure to conform to certain standards.

For those aspiring to gain admission to a B-School, it's essential to remember that it's a stepping stone, not the final destination. The effort you put into getting admitted is just the beginning. A long-term vision of your career and how an IIM degree fits into it will guide your preparation for CAT and interviews, providing clarity for your future at IIM and beyond.



Adrish Bhattacharya, a student at IIEST Shibpur and a former employee of PWC, currently pursuing his MBA at IIM Lucknow in the batch of 2023-2025, embodies the spirit of determination. His journey includes successfully preparing for the CAT exam without any coaching that too alongside his job, resulting in exceptional results of 98.75 percentile. Here's what he has to say about his expectations and experiences at IIM