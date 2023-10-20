Pictures of protesting meeting the DSW, Proctor along with a picture from the strike on October 20

The fresher students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow have called off their strike after the Dean of Students Affairs (DSW) and Proctor met the protestors and assured that the hostels will be allotted within seven days. To recall, the fresher students started a sit-in-protest on October 18, Wednesday, and continued on the next day (October 19).

Since the DSW and Proctor Prof Sanjay Kumar met the protestors at 7 pm the protestors called off the strike, informed the Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Unit of BBAU, Abdul Wahab. "The newly admitted students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University carried out a protest march from Central Library to Ambedkar Bhawan and staged a sit-in demonstration at Ambedkar Bhawan," a statement issued by the SFI unit read.

Speaking to EdexLive, Abdul Wahab stated that around 30 students have participated in the protest. Further, the release read, "The DSW and Proctor talked with the protesting students and assured them that hostel allotments will be done within the next 7 days on which the students ended their demonstration."

"The students said that if the university administration does not keep its word and allots them hostel they will re-start the movement and protest on the next Friday i.e. 27th of October, 2023," the release added.



As per the statement released by the SFI unit on October 18, students' demands include:

1. Allot hostel to all

2. Give preference to students from other states in hostel allotment

3. Open hostel dormitories for allotments and acquire buildings near the university campus to convert them into hostels

4. Allot hostel to all female students on a priority basis

5. Immediate allotment of hostels

When EdexLive tried reaching out to Proctor, there was no response. The report will be updated as and when the university officials share their comments.