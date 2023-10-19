Popular learning platform Unacademy has launched a new test for Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination (UPSC CSE) aspirants. This scholarship test, called Unacademy Ace, is designed to provide students with substantial financial aid and recognition for their commitment to the field of Civil Services, mentions a press release by the platform.

Subject to certain conditions, aspirants who take the test will receive an All India Rank (AIR). Meanwhile, those who qualify will get 100 per cent of their tuition fee refunded by Unacademy, and the top three rankers will win special rewards worth Rs 3.5 lakh. However, the scholarships are only available for students enrolled in the Foundation and Optional Combo batch.

The very first edition of the test will be held on November 15 from 11 am to 1 pm. The test cities are located in Delhi NCR and Prayagraj. The last date to register is October 29. For more details, and to register, interested candidates can call 85 85 85 85 85 85 or visit https://mrkt.unacademy.com/unacademy-ace.

