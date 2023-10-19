Frustrated over the delay in disbursement of their stipends, the Telangana Junior Doctors' Association (T-JUDA) has written a letter to K Ramesh Reddy, the state's Director of Medical Education, expressing their concerns, and urging swift action.

"Despite assurances and multiple requests, the stipends for August, September and arrears remain unpaid. This delay has caused severe financial distress. We, the junior residents, despite our demanding schedules, find ourselves repeatedly seeking updates, causing immense frustration," the letter reads.

"We implore your urgent intervention to expedite stipend clearance and regularize the disbursement process," they wrote further. The letter is signed by four T-JUDA office bearers, and was sent today, October 19.

Notably, irregular disbursement in stipends has been a plaguing issue for junior residents across the state. The association had written about it to the authorities several times in the past, but the situation remains unresolved. The doctors mention that they are burdened with financial pressures in addition to the pressure of their duties.

Previously, T-JUDA had also requested a stipend hike, which was granted by the state government after many representations were sent by the students. A 15 per cent hike was introduced, via which, the salary for house surgeons was revised to Rs 25,906 from Rs 22,527, while the stipends for PG students ranged from Rs 58,000 to Rs 64,000 and for super speciality doctors, it ranged between Rs 92,000 and Rs 1 lakh, depending on the year they are studying in. T-JUDA had appreciated the move.