The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with THDC India Limited (THDCIL), a central public sector enterprise, to advance research and development activities in areas related to electric vehicle batteries, green hydrogen, geothermal technology, and waste management and recycling. The agreement is set to span five years.

THDCIL, the premier power generator in the country, will conduct research studies, pilot projects, and consulting engagements under this collaboration, led by faculty members, the institute said in a statement on Thursday, October 19. It added that more faculty members and groups from relevant disciplines would be involved in disseminating these activities effectively, as per a report by ANI.

The institute said these collaborative efforts will encompass a broad spectrum of research domains, including but not limited to energy conservation, alternatives to lithium-ion storage batteries, nanotechnology for electric vehicle batteries, climate change issues, vortex-induced vibrations, tunnelling techniques, biofuels, grid stability improvements, and related fields.

"THDCIL has committed to providing comprehensive financial support for operational expenses and the cost of research and development activities. This support will empower IIT Delhi to continuously undertake R&D projects on mutually agreed terms, cementing their role as a knowledge partner in collaborative research efforts", said RK Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL.



As per the MoU, IIT Delhi will offer essential infrastructural support and access to scientific, engineering, and technical expertise. These resources will be instrumental in facilitating R&D activities, aligning with the academic pursuits of the institute. This engagement is aimed at both basic and translational research solutions, the statement mentioned, as per ANI.