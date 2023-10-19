The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore's Golden Jubilee Foundation week will begin on October 26. This year, President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the event, the institute said in a press release on Thursday, October 19.



A four-day celebration has been planned to mark the occasion, during which, IIM Bangalore will host a series of events. The first day (October 26) of the celebrations will be held at the IIM Bangalore Auditorium between 4-5 pm and will include the address of President Murmu, a book release on the IIM Bangalore campus, and the screening of a film on IIM Bangalore, as mentioned in a report by PTI.

President Murmu will also digitally flag off the Swarna Twaran, the 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on campus by students, faculty, staff and alumni of the institute. Governor of Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot will participate in the inauguration and address the gathering. The event will also include addresses by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson, Board of Governors, and Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, IIM Bangalore.

A business quiz finale for alumni and students, an alumni Shark Tank Finale for alumni and students, an alumni leadership conclave on corporate excellence, a Foundation Day Lecture on "Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire" by Rebecca Henderson from Harvard Business School, and a cultural programme, among others, are part of the four-day celebration, as per PTI.