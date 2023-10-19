The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission has recommended that the closure process for the Indus International University be initiated. The move comes after the regulator found several "irregularities" in the functioning of the varsity, which is located in Una.

The decision was taken based on the report of two committees constituted by the commission saying that there was a constant decline in the enrollment of students in the university. As such, it was not viable to run the university with little strength and maintain the requisite standards/quality of education, as per a report by PTI.

The committees, which were formed following complaints of ineligible faculty, underpaid staff, shortage of teachers, and faculty with fake degrees, among others, inspected the university in August and December last year, said KR Saizal, Secretary of the commission, on Wednesday, October 18. "We have written to the state government to conduct an inspection of the university and take appropriate action," he added.



The committees' report confirmed a faculty shortage and non-payment of salaries as per norms. It revealed that only 135 students were admitted to the university during the academic session 2019-20 and 55 students in 2020-21, while the university failed to get any admission in 2021-22. Meanwhile, the varsity received only 166 applications for the session 2022-23, for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

“In view of the position explained, herein, above, the Commission is of the view that a detailed inspection of the said university may be conducted at the state government level and appropriate orders may be initiated against the university under section 42 of the Indus International University (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2009,” the Commission's letter to the government states.



The letter with the subject, "Regarding progressive closure of Indus International University, district Una", recommends appropriate action against the university under Section 42 of the Parent Act, which provides that in case it appears to the government that the university has contravened the provisions of the act, or any directions issued by the government, it can issue a show cause notice for liquidation of the university after following the due process.

When contacted, Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said, "The matter has been brought to my knowledge and the state government will take action as per the rules," as per PTI.