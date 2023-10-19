Today, October 19, the School Board Members of Hyderabad Central University (HCU), also known as the University of Hyderabad (UoH), organised the second meeting of the year to discuss student, faculty and university-related matters. The meeting, which started around 11 am today, October 19, continued for almost two hours.

Speaking to EdexLive, a PhD scholar and a member of the School Board, Nisha Patel, said that a few faculty members, six to seven professors, one internal member and a student, all part of the Board, were present for the meeting. Additionally, three external members joined the meeting virtually, she added.



When asked what was discussed in the meeting, the third-year scholar of Economics said, "Matters related to admissions, students' concerns and other topics were discussed. We have put forth our 21 points related to students' concerns as well."

As per the letter given to the Chairperson, School Board Meeting, School of Economics, UoH which EdexLive has access to, the points mentioned are:

1. Reject the handover of PhD Entrance to NTA

2. Phd coursework exemption should be given for the students who completed MPhil

3. PhD interview process to be made more efficient

4. Equal weightage should be given to NFSC, NFOBC, NFST and other National fellowships wherever weightage is considered for JRF.

5. Opening of the library and 24x7 reading room in the School of Economics

6. Increase the number of books and their copies in the library.

7. Need for proper bus facility and canteen at new school building

8. Proper Access to Data analysis software for all students

9. Increase the subscription for academic journals (SAGE, etc.) and complete access to databases (like indiastat, CMIE, etc.) in our school

10. Conduct more workshops for academic writing and data analysis

11. Resist the fee hike

12. Make dissertation optional for financial economics students and provision of more electives

13. Introduce an institutional mechanism for supervisor allotment for MA dissertation

14. Menstrual leave for women students

15. Extend the computer lab timings to 8 pm

16. Ensure the maintenance of projectors and sound systems in all classrooms. Ensure proper functioning of WiFi facilities in the school building

17. Please resolve all E-Gov and Samarth issues, in particular with semester registration, payments, and delays in these processes

18. Ensure proper maintenance of washrooms and install napkin-vending machines in the new school building

19. Sign language aid for hearing impaired students and disabled-friendly environment in our school

20. Granting deprivation points and relaxations in the admission process for candidates from deprived and under-represented sections

21. Domicile reservation

Was the meeting fruitful?

When asked whether their demands were met or were any assurances given with regards to the points mentioned in the report, Nisha Patel said, "We are satisfied with the meeting as most of our demands were positively received by the faculty board members."

"Probably for the first time, they have accepted and considered a 5% attendance relaxation as a part of menstrual leave for female students," she claims, adding that other demands of not handing over PhD entrance to National Testing Agency (NTA) were also agreed upon.

Responding to our question regarding when all these demands will be executed, Nisha said, "Maybe it may take two months or three months. But they are trying to bring these changes."