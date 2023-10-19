Students from Andhra Pradesh should get ready to have their doubts cleared by Artificial Intelligence (AI)! With an aim to address queries in Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English subjects, and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) preparation, the State Education Department is all set to launch the "Doubt Clearance Bot".

Developed by ConveGenius, this AI-powered application will be installed on all state-owned tablets and Interactive Flat Panels. The bot will be trained on the state's learning outcome frameworks and upgraded with features such as video recommendations, adaptive quizzing, and feedback mechanisms to enrich the learning journey of students, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Explaining further, Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary (School Education Department), said that the app will strictly limit its responses to questions within the specified subject areas for which it is intended. If a question falls outside the specified subjects, the bot will refrain from giving answers. "ConveGenius will provide the Doubt Clearance Bot free of cost till September 2024," Prakash said in a Government Order (GO) issued on Wednesday, October 18.



According to the GO, the state will distribute tablets to Class VIII students on December 21. They have already been distributed to Class IX students. The document also pointed out that in line with the government's commitment, 50 per cent of classrooms have already been equipped with smart boards, while the remaining would be installed by December 21.

The GO additionally highlighted that 41 lakh students in all 45,000 government schools have access to English-medium education as the state government introduced the provision in the academic year 2019-20, as per The New Indian Express.