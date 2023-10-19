The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, released a press note late in the evening today, October 19, regarding the alleged sexual and physical assault of a female student on campus on October 18, 2023 at 10.00 pm.

“The University officials immediately responded to the incident and have been actively taking the necessary steps including informing the police. The police officials of the jurisdiction have initiated investigation into the incident immediately,” stated the central university in a press statement.

Further, it went on to state that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the university immediately acted upon the incident, “and is rendering all reasonable assistance to the person in the manner required, pursuant to such duties and functions to be initiated in such incidents, as per Rules.”

Multiple sources had confirmed to EdexLive that the student was sexually and physically assaulted by two unidentified individuals on campus and she was assaulted for participating in the student protest which was held on October 16.

It may be recalled that on October 16, Monday, the central university students were protesting to demand the reconstitution of the Sensitisation, Prevention and Redressal of Sexual Harassment (SPARSH) Committee on campus.